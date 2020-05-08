Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve got a neat way for teens interested in burning calories to burn a few more. My dietitian recently told me that it’s much better to smile or laugh rather than to scowl or frown. She told me that a 15-second smile burns about five more calories than a frown held for the same length of time. This has caused me to smile a lot!
I know my letter is not about a super important topic, but I wanted to take a chance to send it to you just in case it could help others. After all, the world always needs a few more smiles.
— Happy, Smiley Girl,
via email
Dear Happy, Smiley Girl: Your letter has made me smile. I was thrilled to learn that my smiles have burned an extra five calories versus any frowns I let loose for the same length of time. Burning calories by smiling is a wonderful idea, but the bigger benefit will be that smiling a lot will brighten your days, and those of all you come in contact with!
Dear Teens: Gambling is not a topic that most people associate with teenagers. But surprisingly, more teens gamble than the average person realizes. Just for the fun of it, some teens see no harm in buying a lottery ticket every week. No problem, right? After all, the funds go to help schools, don’t they? And so what if you bet $20 on the Super Bowl? Twenty bucks isn’t a lot of money to lose, and if you win, wow, what a great feeling! Right? So, what’s the harm in a little wager now and again?
Well, it can truly become addictive. That’s the potential harm.
Many teens in the United States and Canada these days do have a problem with gambling. In Atlantic City, there are thousands of underage kids who are kicked out of casinos every year, and even more get kicked out of similar casinos in Las Vegas and Reno.
A surprisingly large percentage of high school students have gambled at one time or another, according to the plethora of studies I’ve read over the years on juvenile gambling. Why to teens gamble? Persistent boredom, low self-esteem and the need to escape criticism at home are the answers most often given.