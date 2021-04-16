Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have a sister, and she has a guy who appears to be a nice boyfriend for her. She’s dated this guy for a year, and I’ve never seen either one of them raise their voice to the other or complain about anything at all. Overall, he’s an all right guy, but he does present me with a problem that I’m uncomfortable with. My question to you is what to do about this!
His flaw? He flirts with me and always gives me uncomfortable hugs. They are uncomfortable because he squeezes me pretty tight and comes in and even nuzzles my lower neck a little. I always try to keep away from him, but if he catches me in a room when she is not around, he comes in for the big squeeze. I’m not sure if my sister ever sees even part of this activity at all, since she’s never said anything about it. I’m guessing she just ignores it, or maybe it just doesn’t bother her if she does catch a glimpse here and there of her guy ending an embrace with me when she walks into a room.
Either way, this activity bothers me, as I find it pretty creepy. What should I do about it?
— Unwelcome Hugs Are Gross, Via Email
Dear Unwelcome Hugs Are Gross: You should immediately tell your sister’s boyfriend that you feel very uncomfortable when he flirts with you and hugs you.
Look him straight in the eyes, and ask him politely to respect your personal space. Tell him that you are happy that he and your sister get along well but that you are your own individual and that, from now on, he must respect your wishes. Smile, and tell him, “Thank you in advance for your understanding.” Then walk away as if it is no big deal.
From that moment on, you will have the high ground on this situation. He will clearly know and understand your wishes. One of two things will then happen in the future: He will respect your wishes, and you’ll be free of his unwelcome hugging and nuzzling, or he will attempt to do it again, at which time you must sit your sister down and tell her that you warned him politely not to do that anymore yet he disrespected you and your wishes.
Let’s hope he will get your message loud and clear and that he will give you the personal space you absolutely deserve.