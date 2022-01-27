From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The old saying “live and let live” sounds irresponsible. My friends say that I take life too serious and I’m missing out on all that the world has to offer. It seems that people who live loosely end up with a lot of regret.
– L.L.
Dear L.L.: In our fallen world, godless influences are everywhere persuading us toward idolatry (worship of the values of this age) and sexual immorality. Right moral living (righteousness) is not easy. It demands difficult choices.
We have at our fingertips every pleasure that mankind is capable of enjoying, and mankind has abused every gift God ever gave.
Sinfulness is destructive, dehumanizing and demeaning to God’s creation. At times, it may create tension between what we want to be for God and others, and what we crave for ourselves. In that awful struggle to overcome, turn to God for His help by first repenting of sin and receiving His forgiveness. He enables us to live victoriously over sin that dominates the human heart. To His followers He says, “For you were bought at a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s” (1 Corinthians 6:20).
What is that price? The shed blood of Jesus Christ on the cross. He paid the penalty for our sin so that we can live righteously and bring glory to Him.
A comedian has said, “Enjoy as much as you can. Even if you live to be 90 that’s not as long as you’re going to be dead!” We can laugh and throw it off, but there is a penalty to pay when God’s Word is disregarded. Death brings an end to physical life, but the life of the human soul lives on for eternity, either in heaven or hell. The time to make peace with God is now – today!