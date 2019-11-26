From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have been very wicked all my life. Just recently I found Jesus through hearing a sermon on the radio. Can I redeem the years I have lost?
— O.M.
Dear O.M.: Sin makes an indelible impression on us in this life. Regret is not easily erased. But God can do the impossible. God can do more with a few days of time if they are given completely to Him. There are many who have lived half-hearted lives for the Lord and do not serve Him in any way. The lukewarm Christian can accomplish nothing with a whole life in which to do it.
Those who have lived for sin and self for many years, can have a strong witness when they open their hearts and mouths to testify for what Christ has done in their lives. No one can really know the full effect it can have on others who hear the miracles God has done in broken lives. When people see change in a person that has lived a life of evil, and begin to see transformation, their hearts are moved and deeply impressed by God’s power in a life that was on the road to destruction. Take every advantage to let others know the change that has been brought about through faith in Christ. Now is not the time for discouragement, but for praise to the One who redeems and saves the repentant heart.
“Awake, you who sleep, arise from the dead, and Christ will give you light. See then that you walk ... not as fools but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:14-16).
When Christ comes into a sinner’s life, He provides what is needed to live the rest of life to the glory of God. This is comfort for the redeemed.