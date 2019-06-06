From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I heard someone compare a computer virus to sin. Isn’t that making light of something as serious as sin?
— S.V.
Dear S.V.: When flu season comes around each year people live in dread of getting this terrible virus, because the flu invades the whole body. Weakness sets in making it difficult to function or even rest.
Sin is the most serious thing man will ever deal with. Sin is a spiritual virus that invades our whole being. It makes us morally and spiritually weak. It’s a deadly disease that infects every part of us: our body, our mind, our emotions, our relationships, our motives — absolutely everything. We don’t have the strength on our own to overcome its power.
But when we come to Christ, the Holy Spirit comes and dwells in us. When this happens, any sin that comes in begins to fester and God’s Spirit reveals it to us. The Holy Spirit tugs at our souls to get our attention, telling us that we are not right with God.
The cause of trouble, the root of all sorrow, the dread of every man lies in this one small word — sin. We all have this terminal disease and it’s far worse than the flu or even cancer. It has crippled the nature of man and has caused man to be caught in the devil’s trap!
People don’t willingly expose themselves to the flu virus — people generally run from it.
This is what we should do with sin — flee.
Sin is the great clogger, and the blood of Christ is the great cleanser. We don’t need to be crippled any longer by the disease of sin because God has provided the cure. “The blood of Jesus Christ ... cleanses us from all sin” (1 John 1:7) and He will give us the power to turn from sin.