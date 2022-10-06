From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
I want to believe the stories of the Bible but they’re so ancient. It seems unreasonable to accept these wonders as reality.
– S.D.
Dear S.D.: Seldom do we doubt the stories of redemption that captivate us nearly every day. Whether it’s someone being rescued from a fire or a flood, we praise the rescuers and sigh with relief for the victims wonderfully saved! The outcomes of rescue missions become part of history, even those that happened before we were born. We watch documentaries and movies of mighty battles down through the ages and believe them not because we were there as witnesses; we believe these stories by faith.
Where does this idea of redemption come from? Redemption is as old as time itself. It’s a fact of history. But people still doubt. The greatest redemption occurred over 2,000 years ago and its reality never grows old. Why? Because Jesus came to Earth to rescue mankind from sin.
Down through the centuries, people haven’t wanted to believe the accounts found in the Bible and have rejected truth. Human nature says, “We weren’t there to witness these things for ourselves. How can we believe such a story that God created man and woman, they disobeyed God, they were tempted by Satan, they chose to believe Satan’s lie over God’s promise, and now all humanity must be saved from sin by Christ’s sacrifice on the cross?”
Whether or not we believe doesn’t change the truth. The problem is that human nature doesn’t exercise faith in the truth of God’s Word. God put within each soul a longing to know Him. But sin is a barrier that keeps us from knowing Jesus as personal Savior and Lord. We’re bound by this barrier of sin unless we are freed from it. This is gloriously accomplished by the saving grace of Jesus Christ (Ephesians 2:8).
