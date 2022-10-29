From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My sister and I are struggling with whether we should continue our ladies fellowship at church or help our mother who is lonely and physically frail, feeling useless. Many people tell us that our ministry is the most important thing we can do for the Lord and it does keep us busy helping and encouraging others. We are in great conflict.
– B.L.
Dear B.L.: Dr. Alan Redpath was pastor at the great Moody Church in Chicago. On the wall of his office, he had this inscription: “Beware of the barrenness of a busy life.” There is always something to do. We can do good things, but we can also do better things. Often the answer to our dilemma is right in front of us — doing the better thing may solve a conflict. It could be that those who attend activities at church would be willing to move the activity to a person’s house to minister in ways that reflect their desire to be used of the Lord.
Today, many people are looking for ways to comfort others and this is commendable. There are shut-ins who need to see a smile. There are lonely people who long to hear a knock at the door. There are hospitals and nursing centers filled with long-term patients that could flourish if they only had someone who cared. And then there are many people looking for ways to reach out to others, providing the warmth of a handshake, a word of comfort, a message of hope. This can lead to one-on-one evangelism; it can also provide Christian fellowship. And as believers, we must reflect on wisdom from Scripture: “Let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds … encouraging one another” (Hebrews 10:24–25, NIV).
