From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why are so many ministries always asking for money? I often hear people say that if people do not give, the work of the Lord will not be accomplished. Is this really the case?
— M.H.
Dear M.H.: God does not “need” our money to get His work done. He is sovereign and could do it without our help. Yet He has arranged it so that His work often is done through the generosity of His own people as a means to glorify Him in all that we do — even the expenditure of our funds. He entrusts His people to be responsible and generous because it blesses Him and others.
At least two things happen when we give. First, when we give with the right attitude, God reminds us that what we have isn’t really ours. He gives us everything we have; it actually belongs to Him. King David prayed, “All things come from You, and of Your own we have given You” (1 Chronicles 29:14). We need to learn this important truth.
Second, when we give, we help meet the needs of others whom God also loves. By giving to others we testify to God’s love for them, and we point them to the greatest gift of all — God’s gift of His Son for our salvation.
Someone has said that our lives should resemble channels, not reservoirs. A reservoir stores water; a channel distributes it. God wants us to be channels of blessing to others. We are only stewards of the world’s resources. They are not ours; they are God’s. When we find our security in Him, we can then give generously from what He has entrusted to us. This is our Christian duty, and the true believer gives with a cheerful heart (2 Corinthians 9:7).