Dear Dr. Wallace:

My wife and I are both busy professionals and we have three great children. Our oldest is a son who just turned 17.

More from this section

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Heavy winds and strong rain from Hurricane Ian are still forecast to hit the Golden Isles tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with the Golden Isles seeing tropical storm conditions Thursday evening.