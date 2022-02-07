Dear Dr. Wallace:
I recently started graduate school, which has required me to take out a significant amount of student loans, and I still have loans to pay off from obtaining my undergraduate degree as well. I have not started the process of paying anything off yet, and I’m beginning to worry that by the time I finish graduate school, I’ll be drowning in a pile of debt. I have friends who are in similar situations, but a lot of them have told me not to worry too much about student loans because the government will probably take steps toward universal student loan debt cancellation at some point in our lives.
Personally, I’d rather take action toward paying off my loans sooner than later, as I believe that doing so would begin to alleviate some of my stress. There’s a part of me that is hesitant, however, because I can’t help but think about how terrible it would be for me to put a bunch of money toward paying off my loans if the government does end up cancelling all student loan debt in the future. Do I have reason to worry about all of the student debt I’m accumulating, or are my friends right in telling me that I shouldn’t be so concerned?
— Broke Student,
via email
Dear Broke Student: It sounds like your friends are seriously mistaken and in desperate need of financial advice. Regardless of all the talk in the media about universal student debt cancellation, total federal student loan debt currently stands at $1.8 trillion, and it would be absurd to believe that the government will be able to cancel all of it any time soon. The chances of you and your friends receiving student debt forgiveness are slim to none, and the longer you wait to take action toward paying off your loans, the more interest you will have to pay as well.
I would encourage you to consult with the financial services department on your campus, or with an older adult in your life who has a great deal of experience with finances. Explain your financial situation to them and ask for practical strategies that you can immediately implement to start tackling your current debt.
While the price of college tuition today is astronomically high, you are still responsible for honoring the financial commitments you have made.
Never expect other people to fulfill your personal obligations, especially the government. If you do, I can assure you that you will end up with an even bigger mess on your hands.