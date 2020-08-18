Dear Dr. Wallace:
A good friend of mine just started to date one of my brother’s friends. He hangs out a lot at our house with my brother. I know him very well. I also know that he’s been in a lot of trouble using and selling drugs. I also happen to know about what else he has done, and let’s just say that these are other unsavory things.
So, my question is, should I tell my friend all that I know about this guy, or should I let her find out for herself? If I tell her before she goes out on more dates with him, it could ruin her chances for happiness in this relationship.
But on the other hand, if I don’t tell her, I’ll feel like I’m taking his side and keeping secrets from her.
— Stuck in a Sticky Situation
Dear Stuck In A Sticky Situation: I feel you should tell your friend what you know about this guy, but don’t encourage her not to go out with him; it’s not your place to go that far. Let her make that decision once she has the information you provide her. After she has all the information, it’s up to her to think things over, talk to other people and make her own decision.
Imagine putting yourself in her position. Wouldn’t you want to know this information if you were in her position? And furthermore, while you’re in the mood to provide information to others, you might encourage your brother to choose a best friend who has higher moral standards.