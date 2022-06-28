Dear Dr. Wallace:
For a while now, I have wanted to go to therapy, as I feel it might indeed be helpful to me at this point in my life. As a result of various disappointments I have faced over the past few years and my parents’ divorce, I believe it could be a really good thing for me.
Around six months ago, I asked my mom about my idea of getting some therapy. But because she really didn’t react either way and then brought the subject up again, I feel slightly uncomfortable asking her about this topic for a second time. I’m not even sure if she brought this up with my father at all or not at this point.
I have felt various feelings of sadness and frustration, and my gut is telling me that it would be good to talk to a professional about the things that trouble me. But I am unsure of how to have another conversation with my parents again.
How should I go about it at this point? Would it be better to just let it go, since my mom already knows how I feel but she never got back to me about this yet?
— Not sure what to do, via email
Dear Not Sure What To Do: I suggest that you do bring this up to both of your parents very soon. Obviously, the issues that are troubling you still exist, and your inner feelings are telling you to seek out professional counseling and advice. I believe you should listen to your inner gut feelings, so start by bringing this up to your parents; this time, address them both simultaneously so that you can be certain your father understands how you feel. It’s possible that your mother never previously mentioned anything to your father at all. In any case, focus more on finding an avenue to get yourself the help you need rather than addressing why your mother didn’t get back to you the first time.
It’s possible that with your father’s involvement, your parents may mutually agree to help you find the assistance you seek. And if for any reason they don’t, I suggest that you seek assistance, starting at your school. Your letter did not mention your age, but I’m assuming that you may be a minor under 18 years of age and living in your family’s home. Even being a minor, you do have the right to bring this up to a counselor at your school who can help you with referrals and help initiate conversations with your parents, if they need to fully understand your situation more clearly.
Do proceed either way, as I feel you would greatly benefit from speaking confidentially with a professional specifically trained to help individuals like you. Good luck and continue to speak up and look out for yourself.
Don’t feel at all that you need to abandon your feelings to see assistance just because one or potentially both of your parents are not supportive in this regard.