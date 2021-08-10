Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 18 and was forced to move out of the home I was living in by my stepfather. I made the quick decision to move to a hotel so that I would at least have a roof over my head.
The hotel costs $225 a week, so that’s $900 a month! It really adds up fast. Even though I have a part-time job that I’m seeking to turn into a full-time job, I’m thinking it might be cheaper if I just rent a studio apartment. What do you think is the best way to have consistent shelter? Luckily for me, I’ve had at least a part time job since I was 16, so I know how to earn money and be valuable to my employer. And right now, they need more employees, so it’s almost a certainty that I’ll be able to work full time before the end of August.
— Must Become Self-Sufficient, via email
Dear Must Become Self-Sufficient: Depending on the city and state you live in, prices for studio apartments may vary. But some quick research shows studio apartments in reasonably comfortable neighborhoods can also cost around $900 per month, not including any utilities, Internet access or furnishings. Typically, apartments require a deposit to move in, so in your case, if you can find a nice studio apartment at $900 per month, you’ll need to have $1,800 for the first month’s rent and the last month’s rent, and possibly an additional cleaning deposit of up to $500.
This means you’d need a total of $2,300 to move in, but that would include the payment of your first month’s rent. You’ll also need a bed, a table and a refrigerator just to cover the minimal basics.
Moving out into your own apartment, even a studio, is not cheap, so perhaps you can look for a roommate who already has a place with a room that you could rent as a sublet.
In any case, it’s great that you have years of work experience and that you can add hours right away. The choice is yours, but I’d suggest that you only use the hotel as a temporary living space. Hotels are wonderful but can’t provide you all the long-term comforts of home. The good news is that, with your work ethic, at some point you will be able to save enough to get your own place or move in with a roommate or two if that’s an option for you. Good luck!