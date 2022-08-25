Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m taking a fairly hard math class here in summer school, and we have only two and a half weeks left until it ends. I’m a great student, especially at math, so if I study hard, I’ll pass with a good grade for sure.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m taking a fairly hard math class here in summer school, and we have only two and a half weeks left until it ends. I’m a great student, especially at math, so if I study hard, I’ll pass with a good grade for sure.
What’s strange to me, however, is that there’s this big, burly guy in our class who doesn’t say much, but I can tell that he’s struggling to keep up with the subject matter. This guy has the reputation at our school of being a tough, mean guy who is not to be challenged or messed with. Other than that, I don’t really know much about him at all. However, here in summer school he has not caused any trouble and has hardly spoken to anyone, other than the teacher when he’s called upon.
I’m pretty intimidated by him, but I have this silent voice in the back of my head that is telling me that I should go up to him and ask him a few questions about the class and then see if he might consider studying together for a few afternoons. I kind of know I could help him to understand the class better, and maybe he could pass the class so he can get his credit for it.
He’s never been mean to me at school before; in fact, we don’t know each other and have never even spoken to each other during our regular school years. Should I follow my gut feeling and approach him, or simply stay away because he might be big trouble or really mean?
— Intimidated, but Know I Can Help, via email
Dear Intimidated, But Know I Can Help: Follow your inner voice! Do so politely and confidently and look him right in the eyes as you offer to study together. Be ready to ask him a question just in case he asks you why you’d ever want to study with him, for example. (And if he were to say that, tell him your parents often let you study with study partners and that you don’t have one in this class.)
Be casual and as relaxed as you can be. He doesn’t know you and has no grudge with you, so don’t worry about what you may have heard before. You can mention to your parents that you’d like to study with a partner to prepare for the final exam in this summer class, and see if it would be all right to invite him over to your home to do so. You’d be on your own turf, and this should ease your mind quite a bit.
Many people from all walks of life get labeled for various reasons. We are all unique individuals who don’t neatly fit into small, one-dimensional boxes or definitions. We each are complex beings with a lot to offer and a lot to live for and learn about the world around us. In your case, there was some reason you experienced the feelings you’ve had. As long as your parents agree, I see no reason why you should not follow through on your idea. Even if he declines your offer, simply smile and say, “I understand, but if you change your mind, I’m here,” and leave it at that.
We never know when we might be able to positively impact the world or others around us. I commend you for thinking enough about this situation to write in for advice about it.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Feel sorry for Caleb Schroeder if you are so inclined, but do not expect this energetic teenaged dynamo to stick around for your pity.
Tyler Harper hopes to bring what he calls “farm values,” like hard work and strong commitment, to the Georgia Department of Agriculture if elected its next commissioner.
Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon is confident enough the county can handle all projects on a proposed SPLOST 2022 list that he’ll stake his reputation on it.
State gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stopped Tuesday by St. Simons Island to host a conversation about what she’ll do as governor to address environmental issues in Georgia.
Lawyers for the family of Latoya James described a recently filed $25 million federal lawsuit against the Camden County Sheriff’s Office as open and shut during a press conference in front of the Camden County Courthouse on Monday.
Justin Henshaw thinks he has the solution to a problem that just about every employer across the country is dealing with — workforce recruitment and retention.