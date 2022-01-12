Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 17-year-old guy who has a crush on a girl in one of my classes. I’ve told my friends about this, and all of them recommend that I message the girl that I like through Instagram. At my high school, it’s really common for girls and guys to follow each other’s Instagram accounts and to flirt by sending messages back and forth. The problem with this is that I don’t post to my Instagram account frequently, so all of my photos are out-of-date and don’t showcase the best version of myself.
Should I take a risk and message my crush now, or should I invest time into uploading new photos, gaining more followers and making my account look more polished and impressive first? I’ll readily admit that I’m not into social media too much.
— Social-media challenged, via email
Dear Social-Media Challenged: Though this might surprise you, I actually advise you to not act on either strategy you mentioned in your inquiry. If you really like this girl and want to make a lasting impression on her, strike up a conversation with her in person. You mentioned that the girl you like is in one of your classes, so why not talk to her after class or invite her to an upcoming social gathering or sporting event? You could even ask her to study with you after class one day.
While messaging over a screen probably feels a lot less nerve-wracking than communicating with your crush face to face, it’s also more ordinary and forgettable. If it’s common for girls and guys at your school to flirt with each other over Instagram, then don’t you think there’s a good chance that she’s already received similar messages from several guys? I can guarantee you, however, that few, if any, of the guys that have messaged her online have approached her in person and introduced themselves with integrity and confidence.
Don’t waste time curating your social media platform to impress other people. Instead, invest your time and energy into creating a life for yourself that makes you proud. Regardless of its supposed influence and mass appeal, the world of social media rarely translates to the real world. If you can impress a girl on Instagram but you can’t hold a conversation with her in real life, then what’s the point? Proceed as you wish, but in my opinion, you may not be ready for a real relationship if you are not willing to use the in-person opportunities you have to get to know this girl to your advantage.