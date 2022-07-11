Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a shorter, skinny guy who has never been very athletic, but I’ve always dreamed of becoming a firefighter. After graduating from high school, I want to pursue a career as a firefighter, but whenever I’ve brought this up to my friends or my dad, they’ve just laughed at me and never believed I was serious, probably due to my modest physical stature. I just turned 17 years old, so I’ve been thinking about what my future might hold.
I almost feel embarrassed by my aspirations because everyone seems to think they’re unrealistic. I know I’m not a very strong, physically fit person, but I’ve always imagined that with enough hard work I could make some changes in this area. I’ve spent the last year exercising consistently and trying to gain muscle, but the results are not very noticeable to anyone but me. I do have a bit more power even though I might only now be average compared to most people. My stamina is much better, however, as I don’t get out of breath as quickly as I did before when I’d experience physical exertion like lifting heavy weights or running for a mile or two.
I’m really beginning to worry that becoming a firefighter may not be in the cards for my future and that there’s nothing I can do to prevent that from being true, unfortunately.
— Worried About My Dreams, via email
Dear Worried About My Dreams: I believe you still have a chance to pursue your dream of becoming a firefighter. Your passion and drive to achieve this goal are remarkable, but you need to now seek out advice from current professional firefighters to help you better understand just what physical qualifications are necessary to perform this job.
If possible, visit a few fire departments in your local area and explain your deep interest in this profession. In a best-case scenario you might find a mentor to help guide you through this process.
It might be possible for you to do some volunteer work at a local station where you could assist with basic duties a few days a week, such as cleaning, scheduling or helping with that station’s local community outreach.