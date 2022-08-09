Dear Dr. Wallace:
My parents divorced years ago, and I’m now 20 and in college. My mom and I live with my younger brother in the greater Denver area, and my father lives in Florida these days.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
My parents divorced years ago, and I’m now 20 and in college. My mom and I live with my younger brother in the greater Denver area, and my father lives in Florida these days.
For the past three years, I’ve had a tradition of spending a month in Florida with my dad every summer. It’s super fun down there, and I really enjoy spending time with my father. Each year, I’ve also had some free time to go out on my own for a while. The very first year I was in Florida, I met a really nice guy who is three years older than I am. We didn’t really have a formal relationship but we always spent lots of time hanging out with each other when my father was at work, and I’ve really grown close to this guy. In fact, I’ve often daydreamed of him when I’m back home in Colorado.
We’ve kept in touch via texts, email and social media over the years, and I always secretly hoped that we would become a regular, steady couple once I graduated college and could get a good career. I envisioned moving to Florida to be near him and my father. It seemed just too good a dream to have to be true.
Well, it turns out it was too good to be true! I’m halfway through this year’s trip and I’m writing to you from Florida right now. My bad news is that my dream guy, although he has been nice and hung out with me a few times this summer, has told me directly last night that he’s just gotten engaged!
I was stunned to hear this. My spirit got a little crushed, too. I never really told him just how much I like or even love him, and now it appears he’s going to be off the market. What should I do? I just told him a feeble congratulations, but I’ll bet he knows I’m not happy to hear his news.
Before I go back to Colorado in two weeks, should I pour my heart out and tell him all the things that I never really told him before? Maybe if I do, he’d change his mind and end his engagement. I feel so sad right now.
— Blindsided, via email
Dear Blindsided: Ouch! I could feel your sense of sadness just by reading your letter. The good news is that you have a wonderful friend there in Florida, and your dear father lives there, too, so next year, you can check in and see how things have gone for him.
Right now, as painful as it is, I would not advise you to encourage him to end his engagement. You two have really had not much more than a wonderful summer friendship that has spanned a few years. He has a full life that he lives the other 11 months of the year, and it appears he’s moving on with it.
Do your best to realize that all you can do now is to support him and check in with him as a friend from time to time. Perhaps you’ll soon find a special person in your life in your own area, and this young man might just end up being a great platonic friend to you over your lifetime.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
