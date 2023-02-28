I have an uncle who often tells me that I need to go into one or another type of business school at my university so that I can earn lots of money at my first job upon graduation. He tells me that in the finance industry there are currently several job openings at very high salaries. But my problem is that I’m not excited at all about a future of sitting in front of a computer crunching numbers all day.
Shouldn’t a college student follow his or her passion, rather than the quickest and easiest path toward a larger potential cash flow?
I brought this topic up to both my parents and, interestingly, they were evenly split on the topic. One of them encouraged me to go for the money and the other one told me to follow my heart and my passions. Can you help me to break the tie here?
— Planning My Future Career, via email
Dear Planning My Future Career: Since you did not mention which parent was on which side of the debate, I’ll break the tie by simply saying I believe you should follow your passions when it comes to selecting a future career, since most people have a working career that spans roughly 40 years! That’s an awful long time to get locked into an industry that can soon feel like drudgery no matter what your salary may be. And just because an individual starts a job at a relatively high income, this does not ensure that the person will succeed in that industry and earn more money at it in the future.
Therefore, I suggest that you follow your passion and your heart if you have a realistic chance of earning at least a basic living during your first three to five years after graduating college. Over that time frame, you’ll gain invaluable experience and discover many things about yourself and the industry you’ve selected along the way.
Then if you have indeed settled into the right industry for your personal situation that drives your passions, further valuable work experience will likely lead you to experience a breakthrough somewhere between five and 10 years into your career that could catapult your career forward exponentially. Good luck with your decision and your future!
