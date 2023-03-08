Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m 19 and my fiance is 22. We get along great and have dated now for nearly a year. We are planning to start a family, but I have a concern that I have never discussed directly with him yet.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.

Lifeguard positions need filling

Lifeguard positions need filling

Finding certified lifeguards these days is not easy. People like Paris Wyland-Kuntz, Tyler Diesch and Nicole Fairfield know that intimately.

Historic landmark gets spruced up

Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.