This summer will be my 10-year high school reunion. I now live in a different state than I did back when I was in high school.
I had a few good friends back then, but I was nowhere near what would be considered a popular girl on my campus back then. I kind of blended into the background and just got my homework done.
I went on to a good college and got a degree in the field I now work in. I’m a busy sales professional who travels a lot these days, so I’m pretty busy.
Do you feel it’s worth me planning to attend this reunion, or would it likely be just a big waste of my time?
— Now a Busy Traveling Professional, via email
Dear Now A Busy Traveling Professional: I say that if possible for your schedule, you should go for it! You never know whom you’ll meet there and at the very least you’ll likely be able to connect with your close friends from back in those days.
And since you’re a busy, successful sales professional who travels quite a bit, you might be able to plan in advance to tie in some sales calls in that general area of the country if applicable.
If you do go, be sure to bring several business cards to distribute just in case the opportunity presents itself. Once your fellow graduates get going with their careers, they are more likely to do business with fellow graduates of that same school, even if they never knew the person during their long-gone school days. This phenomenon also applies directly to college graduates as well, as you may be aware. In any case, the break to relax and attend the party will be nice for you, and there may even be a good connection or two just waiting to say hello to you and to get to know the current professional version of their former classmate.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 16 and I’m really upset to see that my face is starting to break out in a big way! My friends tell me to stop eating greasy foods like hamburgers and French fries if I want my face to clear up.
But I have other friends who tell me that I need to see a dermatologist immediately. I live with my mom, and she just tells me that it will likely clear up soon on its own.
I don’t know what to think or what to do. Do you have any advice for me to consider?
— Really Worried, via email
Dear Really Worried: Let me start by telling you that your diet is not causing your problem. Even if you were on a very strict and healthy diet, the problem with your skin complexion would still exist in its current form.
The main reason you’re experiencing this issue is that your pores are becoming clogged, and you are also going through body changes associated with your age.
I also disagree with your mother’s assessment of your situation. It’s extremely unlikely that your situation will change soon on its own. I therefore recommend that you start with a visit to your family doctor to get an evaluation. Your doctor may at some point decide to refer you to a licensed dermatologist who may prescribe products that can often be quite effective in reducing complexion problems. Show your letter and my answer to your mother and request a visit to your family doctor as a starting point.