Many of my friends are slowly leaving town to move into their colleges. My best friend’s boyfriend just left our hometown, and it has been really hard on her. She is constantly sad and is having a really hard time accepting that they are going to have to do their best to sustain a long-distance relationship now for the foreseeable future.
Her boyfriend even reached out to me and my other close friend to make sure we are hanging out with her so she is distracted and not too depressed that they can’t spend time in person regularly like they did before.
I thought that was a little odd, but we have attempted to reach out and make plans with her. She now often says that she is busy or that we will get together another day. The issue with this is that she is really not too busy as far as I can tell, and that she is trying to cope with her situation by just staying at home.
I am really worried about her and want to support her during this hard time but am unsure how to. What should I do?
— Want to Support My Friend, via email
Dear Want To Support My Friend: I believe you are off to a good start by inviting her out with your group regularly, but you definitely have to give her some space during this time of her adjustment.
It could be that she’s concerned that in the group the talk will be about boyfriends and significant others, and this might make her feel even more heartsick over her own situation.
Therefore, it might be best to adjust your approach slightly. Instead of asking her out to normal group events where the previously mentioned discussions will likely be prevalent, ask her instead to events where the focus will be decidedly different. Examples of this could be to invite her out to a music concert, a movie or even to do volunteer work within your community, perhaps at a home for the elderly.
An outing or venue that offers a different and specific focus may be much better for her at this point in time. Often, doing volunteer work helps those who are depressed to refocus their thoughts on assisting others, and this can be rewarding on many levels. Just be sure to be ready to accompany her and tell any others who may similarly attend to keep the conversations away from relationships, at least for a moderate period of time while she adjusts to her new reality.
