Dear Dr. Wallace:
About a month ago, I met a lady at a holiday party at my job and asked her out on a date. We’ve both tested negative for COVID-19, so I felt safe being in each other’s presence.
We’ve now gone out together for the past month, and I enjoy her company very much. However, yesterday, a really good, honorable friend of mine told me that he knows of this girl. He asked if I was going out with her, so I answered him that indeed I was dating her and had been doing so for a few weeks. He asked me if I had kissed her yet! I told him that was a personal question that I was not comfortable discussing, but he persisted in asking me and told me he was asking me this only for a really good reason. So, I finally relented and told him yes, she and I had shared a goodnight kiss on each of our last three dates, and that the kisses have gotten longer and more romantic with each date.
My friend let out an audible gasp, and he then told me that she is married! I was shocked to hear this. In fact, once I gathered myself, I told him he was wrong. My friend said that he had information from an extremely reliable source.
As soon as my friend left, I called her and asked her directly if it was true, and to my utter surprise, she said she was married and that she has a 2-year-old child also. I really like this girl, but I don’t think I’m ready for this situation, since I just turned 18. I like her a lot, and there’s a part of me that wants to keep dating her, but I also have this voice in the back of my mind telling me to run away from this situation immediately. Why would she agree to go out on a date with me when she’s still married to someone else?
— Shocked and Stunned, via email
Dear Shocked And Stunned: I agree with that voice in the back of your mind. You were deceived and should end seeing her on principle alone. She’s married, and she accepted your offer for a date despite that fact. You’ve made no mention of her husband or where he is, so my advice is to withdraw from this situation entirely.
Now that you have all the information, I have to agree with your initial reaction that you are not ready for this relationship. This young lady is married and has a child, and she needs to resolve her current relationship before starting another with anyone at all, especially you.
Furthermore, she owed you the truth when you first asked her out. If she wasn’t willing to tell you the truth back then, what makes you think she would be truthful with you in the future? Remember, it was you who confronted her and found out the truth. She did not come forward to come clean with you.