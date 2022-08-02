Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m a 17-year-old guy and had been dating my girlfriend for about two and half months when she told me that, even though we had a lot of fun times, she had decided that she didn’t want to go steady anymore. She said we could hang out occasionally, but she would like to immediately date some other guys.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.