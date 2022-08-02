I’m a 17-year-old guy and had been dating my girlfriend for about two and half months when she told me that, even though we had a lot of fun times, she had decided that she didn’t want to go steady anymore. She said we could hang out occasionally, but she would like to immediately date some other guys.
I feel kind of heartbroken since I really liked her a lot. I know that once she dates other guys, I won’t want to date her casually during that time. I keep thinking if we had just taken time to work things out between the two of us first, before she made this decision, everything would’ve worked out for the best between us and we’d still be together today.
Now I feel like I’ve wasted three months, including most of my summer, dating her exclusively. How can I avoid wasting more time in the future with another girl?
Dear Unhappy Guy: My advice is to not look at your previous relationship as a waste of time but rather as a learning experience. Now that it is over, you can catch your breath and think carefully about what it was that attracted you to her in the first place, and what you enjoyed most about this relationship. These factors will greatly help you as you look to the future and ask new girls to go out on dates with you. Resist the temptation to just ask any girl out on a date and instead seek to find potential areas of compatibility first, and your dating career will go much smoother going forward.
But also take some time to look back on the elements of your past relationship that you feel were not so good, or that definitely could’ve used improvement. Be honest with yourself and think about the things you could’ve done better in the relationship, as well as those you feel might have contributed more to your mutual harmony. This exercise will also be a healthy one for you as you get back out into the dating pool.
Early relationships for teens are quite important in their lives, especially via the experience gained and the chance to learn about themselves. I feel strongly that doing an honest, balanced review like I’ve suggested can go a long way toward your future happiness.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.