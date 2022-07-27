Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m 21, and my girlfriend is 19. We live together and both have good jobs. We get along great, but there’s one issue that she hounds me over constantly — her concern about my beer drinking! Yes, I’ll quaff a beer or two after work most days, but that’s it. And on the weekends when my guy friends come over, I rarely drink more than three beers a day, and that’s over several hours at a barbecue, for example.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.