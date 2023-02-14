Dear Dr. Wallace:

I like to eat at various hours of the day. My older sister who is in college tells me that I should not eat food after 9 p.m. and that I should practice “intermittent fasting” by skipping breakfast and then eating a huge lunch.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

Not every child who graduates from public schools in Georgia needs to attend a four-year college for a liberal arts degree, which is why State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods said the state has built a robust and nation-leading career and technical education program.

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, we understand that deciding to have a cosmetic surgery and determining which procedure is right for you, can be an overwhelming task. Feel comfortable getting more than one opinion and understand that the best option is not always the least expensi…