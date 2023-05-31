I have a friend who just has to top everyone else in each and every conversation. It’s beyond annoying to hear her bloviate about one claim or another, and they roll off her tongue like she memorized them in advance! For example, if someone bought some new clothes, she’ll claim that she just received some new samples from a famous designer’s fall line from a distributor her family knows personally.
If someone were given a used car for their 18th birthday within our circle of friends, she’d claim that her father is in the process of buying her a brand-new 2023 model of some car or another.
And last week, we somehow got into a discussion about coming from large families and she claimed that her relatives in our state added up to between 220 and 240 total members of her family! Now, this one is going to be hard for us to disprove, so I thought I would ask you whether or not you feel there’s any chance this could be true. We’re growing tired of her one-upping everyone about everything!
— Our Eyes Are Rolling, Via Email
Dear Our Eyes Are Rolling: Indeed, some individuals feel the need to be the center of attention and/or superior to others in a peer group. Your friend seems to fit this mold given what you have shared. But her claim of having around 240 direct family members in her family could actually be true!
I say this because I recall a lady named Mrs. Yoder from Middlebury, Indiana, had a whopping family tree that included her 13 children, 95 grandchildren, 210 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild! Counting her, that adds up to 319 direct relatives from one single Indiana family!
I had an opportunity years ago to visit her local newspaper, the Goshen News, and they gave me the addresses where many of these family members lived. One in particular, Lydia Yoder, was a superb lady who provided me with a lot of interesting background information about this vast and interesting American family!
And to top all of this off, I subsequently received a letter from one of this lady’s daughters-in-law, Martha Yoder, who told me that another cousin in Topeka, Indiana, had a family tree that included a whopping 544 direct descendants!
Perhaps you can take this information back to your friend to see if she can claim to top these fantastic, true families.
