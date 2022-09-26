Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a guy who is 18 and I’m dating a wonderful, beautiful girl at my high school. We’re both seniors and she will turn 18 in about 6 months, so we’re close in age.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a guy who is 18 and I’m dating a wonderful, beautiful girl at my high school. We’re both seniors and she will turn 18 in about 6 months, so we’re close in age.
I’ve been dating since I was 15, and over the years I’ve dated a few dozen girls, some only for a date or two, but in other instances I dated some of the girls anywhere from a few months up to seven months, which was the longest relationship I’ve been in so far.
I really like this girl, and even though we’ve only been dating for three months now, I feel something different when I spend time with her compared to any other girl before.
She’s smart, pretty and very personable. She’s quite popular at our school and everyone seems to like her since she has such an easygoing, friendly personality.
There’s only one major problem I see with her, and it’s that she is nearly always late for everything that we schedule to do together. She’s always quite kind about it, she apologizes, and she even at times explains why she was late. It’s not that I don’t believe her reasons (or should I say excuses?), but this one issue is truly starting to wear me out.
I come from a family with a military background, as both my father and my uncle have served our country for decades with military assignments in several cities around our nation. Because of that background, a lot of it has likely rubbed off on me, because I’m very punctual regarding everything that I do.
I realize I’m not a perfect person either, but this one flaw that my girlfriend has truly worries me. I’m starting to think about making longer-term plans with her. Do you think that there is any hope for a satisfying future with her?
— On-Time Guy, via email
Dear On-Time Guy: I’ll give you credit for planning ahead and thinking about both your future and a possible future that includes this girl. However, since you’ve only been dating three months at this point, I wouldn’t focus right now on long-term plans with her. It might be better to stay in the moment, so to speak, and plan things only a week or two in advance both in terms of your schedule and in terms of the mentality you bring to this relationship.
Because the two of you have only been dating for a short period, I feel it’s OK to bring this issue up to her and explain your personal and family background when it comes to punctuality.
And in doing so, ask her to do her best to make at least some improvements in this area, then offer to do the same for her.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
