From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
No matter how technologically our world advances, no matter how advanced the ways of mankind become, there is still the plaguing question: Does man live again? How can we be sure of the answer?
Dear P.Q.: The great question of the ages has always been: “If a man dies, shall he live again? The first part of that sentence is fulfilled every day. There is no “if” about it. “It is appointed for men to die once” (Hebrews 9:27). So the question remains: “Shall man live again?”
There are those who say that all there is to man is just bone, flesh, and blood. They say that when you are dead, when you die, nothing happens; you don’t go anywhere.
Ask the scientist and he cannot give an answer. They just don’t know. Science deals in formulas and test tubes. There is a spiritual world that science knows nothing about.
Because many do not believe in life after death, their writings are filled with tragedy and pessimism. How different from Jesus Christ who said, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live (John 11:25).
Our hope of immortality is based on Christ alone — not on any desires, longings, arguments, or any instincts.
The Bible deals with the resurrection of Jesus as an event that could be examined by the physical senses. It involved the eyes, for the disciples saw the numerous appearances of Jesus under every conceivable condition. The resurrection involved the ears, for the disciples heard Jesus in conversation. It involved the touch, for the disciples were told to handle Jesus and to verify His physical reality. This is the basis of historical fact for our belief. Dust to dust, ashes to ashes for the physical body in death, yes, but when Christ says, “Arise,” all of mankind will obey.