From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m a product of the turbulent ’60s and understand the grief I put my parents through, now that I hear my children claim they can practice safe sex outside of marriage. My wife and I would give anything to redo our past but thankfully we were saved just before the 21st century exploded. We’re grieved to watch the massive destruction of the culture. How can we get through to the younger generations that are unknowingly destroying their futures?
– S.I.
Dear S.I.: The problems of sexual relations outside of the marriage vows have caused grief and disease and brokenness. Our sins catch up with us, and they magnify the capacity to cause suffering.
After the tumultuous ’60s and ’70s of free love, some said that the revolution was slowing down. We’ve seen how untrue that is; sexual immorality will always be rebellion against God’s holy laws, and it brings death, judgment and Hell. Yet the culture is offended because a loving God ordained monogamous marriage and the sanctity of what we call the traditional family. These are precious gifts from God that society has abused.
Pop culture tells on itself. Hollywood movies celebrate immoral living. Indulging in what is unholy is risky business. What was meant by God to be sacred within the bounds of marriage between a man and woman is degraded in everything from advertisements for perfume to comic strips. There’s no such thing as “safe sex”; there’s no safety from the pain of heartbreak.
Human sexuality was given to a husband and wife to express the unity that binds them together. We find ourselves in emotional quicksand if we go outside those rules of marriage, frequently resulting in depression, despair and possibly disease. Such darkness can be turned into light by believing God’s truth, repenting of sin and living for Him in every facet of life.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The July Fourth holiday is one of the busiest times of the year in the Golden Isles.
A recent donation to Glynn County Schools will ensure more students have access to hot meals this school year while raising awareness about the importance of student nutrition.
Glynn County Schools has been awarded more than $10,000 in Opportunity Grants provided through the Georgia Department of Education.
Local law enforcement agencies seized crack cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs along with a stolen weapon last week after a chase and during a traffic stop.
Reports of gunfire have kept local police departments busy in 2023.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.
History was my first love. In fact, it was my first college major. … Read moreThe historical rabbit hole