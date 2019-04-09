From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It has been said that sexual relations is a gift from God. How can God condone something that is so destructive, particularly when we see the obsession with pornography, child abuse and sexual immorality used as the most popular form of entertainment?
— S.C.
Dear S.C.: God blesses only sexual relations between a man and woman in the context of holy matrimony. Anything less is immorality.
The Bible says clearly, “Flee sexual immorality. ... He who commits sexual immorality sins against his (her) own body” (1 Corinthians 6:18).
The sin of immorality is one of Satan’s most effective weapons for the destruction of souls. It never seems to lose its subtlety at the beginning or its destructiveness at the end. Its beauty is exceeded only by its deadliness.
A well-known American writer many years ago wrote an article titled, “I Am Sick of Sex.” By this she meant that she was sick of seeing it everywhere. She said, “Whether I look at a newsstand or watch my television screen, it’s there before me.” But apparently millions of Americans do not agree. A magazine editor responded that in order to sell magazines he had to put “sex” on the front cover. This deception has gripped and paralyzed not only the youth of this country, but an entire society. Satan has tricked minds into believing that morals are relative and not absolute. It is taught that man is only an animal, urging people to give free expression to their passions and feelings.
One of the ironies of human nature is that it often has a way of rejecting the best and accepting the worst. We have two natures within us, both struggling for mastery. Which one will dominate us depends on which one we feed (Romans 13:14). Oh, that people would look to the Lord for cleansing and a purpose to live for Him.