From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems no matter where I turn, there are headline stories about sex. Why are people so focused on this subject?
— G.I.
Dear G.I.: The mind is the devil’s favorite avenue of attack, always striving to put doubt in people’s minds that lead to doubting God and His creation (Genesis 5:2). We must trust God our Maker, submit wholly to Him and not allow Satan to bring confusion as he did to Eve.
If we are not under the loving care of Jesus Christ, we will be influenced by Satan, who thrashes about in people’s lives hoping to capture as many souls as possible before his inevitable end. Don’t be caught in his trap.
The Bible teaches that Satan is the author of sin. Sin is the reason we have afflictions. The demons that serve him are busy writing pornographic literature and producing sexual materials that pollute the mind. He has infiltrated our education system, teaching hedonistic and permissive philosophy. The culture is bombarded by a sexual tempest.
Table talk these days centers not only on sexual perversion but every sinful thought and deed. It is true that society has become so obsessed with sex that it seeps from all the pores of our national life. Sex revolution, no! But sex pollution? Yes!!
Be filled with the Spirit of God which illuminates the minds of people, causing us to yearn for God. “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and love and of a sound mind” (2 Timothy 1:7). We must pray and ask God to help us lead holy lives.