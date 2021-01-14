Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m an only child, and it seems like my parents oversee every little thing I say and do. I have friends with other siblings who seem to have far fewer restrictions placed upon them. They are able to socialize more and come and go as they please. I think the reason is because their parents’ attention is spread out over several children.
The other thing that worries me by having overprotective parents is that I don’t get to do many things on my own, so my sense of independence is definitely muted compared with my peers at school.
I know my parents love me and think they’re going the right thing, but I feel quite smothered sometimes. My parents are great people. It’s just that my life would be so much better if I had a little more independence and if they trusted my judgment enough to give me more opportunities to do things and explore the world on my own.
How does a 16-year-old girl find independence in a situation like mine? I’ll actually turn 17 in March, and I feel like I am quite socially immature compared with other girls my age.
— Need Breathing Room,
via email
Dear Need Breathing Room: In my experience, it’s natural for parents of an only child to overly focus on that child and to be slow to give the independence and freedom you are naturally seeking. You are growing into a young lady, and it’s quite normal for you to want to explore the world now that you’re almost 17.
I suggest a direct approach. You should request gradual increments of freedom as your parents see that you are capable of maintaining the trust they no doubt already have in you.
Start slowly by asking for some free time on the weekends with your best girlfriends, and go from there. The key on your end is to communicate with your parents regularly to keep their minds at ease. If you have a cellphone, promise to text them, for example, when you arrive and again when you are ready to leave to return home. Be sure to do everything you promise to do in this regard. Also, around your home, it might be wise to do a few little extra things such as making your bed promptly every day and keeping your room clean and tidy. Make sure you get homework done on time as well. Then you can casually mention that since your room is all set and your homework is under control, you would like to spend a little of your free time socializing with your friends for a reasonable period of time.
As with many aspects of life, I suggest that you start slowly and build gradually upon your incremental successes. Once you’ve developed an excellent track record of responsible use of your free time combined with great communication with your parents, I trust they will gradually feel more and more comfortable to give you the additional free time you obviously deserve.