From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Most people feel that Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount is filled with beauty and sound advice, but I’m not sure I properly understand the Beatitudes, and I’m most troubled when Jesus gives blessing to those who mourn. Are we to be in a constant state of mourning over the sick and the dead?
— P.M.
Dear P.M.: The word “mourning” means “to feel deep sorrow, to show great concern, or to deplore some existing wrong.” It implies that if we are to live life on a higher plane, then we are to be sensitive, sympathetic, tenderhearted, and alert to the needs of others — but also aware of our own sin and lack of obedience to the Lord. Jesus did not imply that mourning is about those who have a morbid view of life; He was speaking to people who were seeking to live fuller lives with God in the center.
Before we can become strong, we must first realize that we are weak. Before we can become wise, we must realize that we are foolish. Before we can receive power, we must first confess that we are powerless. We must lament our sins before God before we can rejoice in a Savior. Mourning always comes before exultation. Blessed are those who mourn their unworthiness, their helplessness, and their inadequacy. If we have no sense of sorrow for sin, how can we know the need of repentance?
In God’s economy, we must go down into the valley of grief before we can scale the heights of spiritual glory. We must become tired and weary of living without Christ before seeking and finding His salvation. We must come to the end of “self” before we can really begin to live. “The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart, and saves such as have a contrite spirit” (Psalm 34:18).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.
The corner of Norwich and Fourth streets was alive on Saturday with the sounds of music and families having fun, and the smells of a variety of food trucks.
Brian Harman shot a 1-under-par 70 on Sunday to win his first major title at The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.
Tee times can be difficult to get and weather can play havoc with golf plans. That’s The Caddyshack on Scranton Road, in Brunswick comes in. The new indoor golf simulator provides a great way to hang out with friends and enjoy some friendly competition and a few cold drinks. Despite the leve…
As Glynn County Animal Services tackles the population of homeless animals, the overwhelmed No Kill Glynn County — an all-volunteer, nonprofit animal rescue — is putting out the call for foster homes and donors.
Members of Georgians for Truth.org stood in near 100 degree heat on the side of the St. Simons Island causeway Friday with banners and handheld signs advocating for hand-counted paper ballots in next year’s election.