Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have two close girlfriends who are both like best friends to me. We are all 16-year-old girls. We’ve been best friends for over three years now, and they are both my dearest and most treasured friends. The problem is that the two of them seem to be closer to each other than either one is to me, and, therefore, I’m lately beginning to feel like I’m being left out. I think the phrase is something like “the third wheel.”
I do think I know the reason for this. Both of them are going out with two guys who are best friends, and I’m not dating anyone at the moment. So, they tend to double date once in a while, and even when they don’t double date, they are always comparing notes on the two guys and how their respective relationships are going.
This is the first major romance for both of them, and they are very excited about it. Whenever the three of us are together, they dominate the conversation and turn the discussion immediately to their boyfriends. When I ask a question, they always say that I “wouldn’t understand.” All three of us used to text a lot, but now they seem to mainly text each other.
I feel like I don’t have much in common with my two best friends. I feel lost and alone and need your advice. I’m just not ready to get involved with another guy yet.
— Odd Girl Out,
via email
Dear Odd Girl Out: It should be comforting to understand that the reason why your close friends are spending less time with you is because they’re busy dating two guys who also happen to be close friends themselves. Once girls start dating, it’s perfectly natural for them to make boys a major topic of conversation.
You should think about making friends with a few other girls who currently have more in common with you. One way to do this is to get active in some after-school or volunteer activities. Not only do these activities often provide wonderful learning experiences but they also give you the opportunity to make new friends.
Do continue to be friends with your two existing close girlfriends, but don’t wait around until you have a boyfriend, too — or until one of them breaks up. Simply add a casual new friend or two for yourself now. It’s natural for teenagers to have friendships ebb and flow in terms of time and interaction based on their very fluid lives and attention spans. What goes around comes around, and you may find your closeness returns with one or both of them in the near future. Until then, keep in touch with those girls, but seek a new friend or two as well.