From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Even as a Christian, I stay torn when it comes to making decisions about the smallest things. Many times I get conflicting information from my friends in comparison to what I believe the Bible instructs me to do. Does God care about our everyday decisions?
— D.M.
Dear D.M.: How many decisions do we make in a day? How many of those will be big, important decisions? Sometimes we think our small decisions don’t matter, but all decisions have consequences. If we decided to eat nothing but junk food, eventually we would lose our health. Bad decisions always result in bad consequences.
The Bible warns us that a farmer harvests only what he plants (Galatians 6:7). He doesn’t plant cabbage and get tomatoes. In the Old Testament, King Rehoboam stubbornly rejected wise advice and listened only to those who agreed with what he wanted to do. That caused conflict, and the nation of Israel split into two kingdoms.
Part of the human makeup that distinguishes man from other creatures is his ability to reason and make decisions. Man is a free moral agent. Becoming “new” in Christ is a wonderful beginning, but it isn’t the end of problems in our lives. It’s the beginning of our facing up to them. Being a Christian involves a lifetime of hard work and staying “in tune” with God.
Life is filled with decisions — many small ones, but some life changing. How will we make them? Often He puts us in the path of others who will give godly counsel based on His Word. But the most important thing is to seek God’s will in every decision. Pray. Turn to the Bible. The Lord waits to hear us call on Him, asking Him for the guidance of the Holy Spirit, for our decisions should be according to God’s Word (Ezekiel 44:24).