From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
People tell me that I need to cut off my relationships with some of my friends just because they don’t share my faith. I really enjoy spending time with them, but afterwards I feel guilty for the things I’ve done to gain their acceptance. How can I resolve this inner conflict?
– P.F.
Dear P.F.: The Bible mentions three enemies: the world, the flesh and the devil. They combine to form a powerful foe to defeat and frustrate God’s plan and purpose in the lives of His people.
The word “flesh” is the Biblical word for our old nature, the nature of sin. The Apostle Peter knew a great deal about the struggle with the flesh and said, “Abstain from fleshly lusts which war against the soul” (1 Peter 2:11).
We have two natures in conflict, and each one is striving for the victory. The Bible teaches, “For the flesh lusts against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh” (Galatians 5:17). The flesh is the enemy — the infiltrator — the battle between the self-life and the Christ-life. The old nature cannot please God. It cannot be patched up. However, Scripture does give great hope for us in this conflict, because when Christ died He took us with Him to the cross.
The Apostle Paul said that he had no confidence in the flesh (Philippians 3:3). He also said, “Make no provision for the flesh” (Romans 13:14). On yet another occasion he said, “I discipline my body and bring it into subjection” (1 Corinthians 9:27).
We are to yield completely and surrender ourselves to God. The old nature can be made inoperative, and we can by faith reckon to be dead to sin, but alive in Christ (Romans 6:11). Victory can be obtained.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A government agency wants to expand federal protection of the North Atlantic right whale off the nation’s East Coast.
The Camden County Animal Shelter is ranked in the nation’s top 100 in a category that won’t make animal lovers happy.
With the holiday season only four months away, the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority plans to begin the programming and installation process of over 80,000 holiday lights next week.
Hyundai Motor Co. has been among the Port of Brunswick’s most important customers for the past 35 years.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill was honored Thursday for her many years of support for the military and the region.
Star Trek fans have an opportunity to tour the studio where nearly 50 online productions have been filmed when the SciFi Express boards passengers Saturday and Aug. 27 in Kingsland.