From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why does the Bible refer to angels and then archangels, and are they mentioned by name?
— A.W.
Dear A.W.: Scripture designates Michael as an archangel (Jude 9) and is the only archangel mentioned by name. The prefix “arch” suggests a chief, principal, or great angel. Thus, Michael is an angel above other angels, a type of “administrator” of God for judgment.
In the Old Testament, Michael seems to be identified primarily with Israel as a nation. Thus, God speaks of Michael as prince of His chosen people (Daniel 12:1). In Revelation 12, he is spoken of as God’s messenger of law and judgment, leading the armies that battle Satan. Michael, with the angels, will be locked in the titanic struggle of the universe at the last conflict of the age, which will mark the defeat of Satan and all forces of darkness. The Bible tells us that Michael will be victorious in the battle. Hell will tremble; Heaven will rejoice and celebrate!
Michael, the archangel, will shout as he accompanies Jesus at His second coming. Not only does he proclaim the matchless and exciting news that Jesus Christ returns, but he speaks the word of life to all who are dead in Christ and who await their resurrection. “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel ... and the dead in Christ shall rise first” (1 Thessalonians 4:16, KJV).
As glorious as the angelic and heavenly beings are, they become dim beside the inexpressible glory resident of our heavenly Lamb, the Lord of glory, to whom all powers in heaven and on earth bow in holy worship and breathless adoration. Do not miss the joy of the Gospel truth.