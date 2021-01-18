Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m the parent of a teen who has admitted he has recently been contemplating suicide. Of course, my husband and I were shocked, but we immediately sprung into action to seek out resources in an effort to help our son.
One other parent I spoke with brought up the issue of school choice programs. I’m somewhat familiar with the concept but had never really given it much thought, since it seemed our son was a well-adjusted, normal teen attending a public high school.
Without getting into the specific reasons our son was considering suicide, let me say that this issue of school choice might be something we will now consider if possible. I know from reading your column that you are a proud public school veteran as a teacher in the classroom, a varsity basketball coach and an administrator at the high school level.
I’d like your honest opinion on school choice, as it specifically relates to a teen who has experienced suicidal thoughts and mental health issues.
— Concerned Mother,
via email
Dear Deconcerned Mother: I am saddened to hear about the trauma your son has experienced, yet very hopeful that the swift and decisive moves you’ve made will truly put him on a path to getting him supportive professional help at this most difficult period of his life.
School choice programs can help young people with education opportunities that may best fit their needs. Even low-income families with no money to attend private schools can request tuition voucher programs to attend a charter school. At times, public schools can be burdened with governmental regulations that make it difficult for them to control discipline policies.
Students at private schools are statistically less likely to have bullying problems. School choice policies sometimes provide an additional avenue to help heal the ongoing mental health crisis plaguing our youth. This is crucial because adolescent suicide is quickly becoming the second-highest cause of death among teenagers and young adults, and the pandemic has certainly exacerbated this problem.
The school lockdowns and closures have caused a disturbing rise in contemplated suicide attempts as more young people have admitted to considering suicide as a way out of the pain and isolation they have felt recently.
As a person who loves and respects all young people, especially teenagers,
I find this issue to be heartbreaking on many levels. I also am a huge advocate of public schools and their teachers and administrators, as I myself worked at public schools at many levels of responsibility for several decades.
I respect the right of each family and each student to make the choices that they feel are best for their family’s educational and mental health goals.