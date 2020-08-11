Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 15, and so is my very best girlfriend. We girls spend a lot of time in each other’s houses these days. About two months ago, my friend’s father lost his job. So, now he is home. So is her mom. Lots of times when we are at her house, her mom and dad get into terrible arguments. This makes me very uncomfortable, and my friend gets really, really embarrassed. In fact, we feel like we want to go out of the house, but with COVID-19, there’s really no place our parents will let us go. It was like pulling teeth just to get to go to each other’s houses, so please don’t suggest that we go somewhere. Yes, we could go outside for a 15-minute walk, but these arguments often go on for hours.
Yesterday, her mom even threw a coffee mug at her dad and just missed his head. It hit the floor behind him and shattered in hundreds of small shards of sharp pieces all over the place! We can’t always go to my house. I love my friend, and I really need to spend some time with her so I can keep my sanity and mental health. Being cooped up at home all day every day is horrible! And furthermore, I’m an only child. What do you think we should do?
— Embarrassed Friend,
via email
Dear Embarrassed Friend: I’m glad that the chaos in your best friend’s house is not threatening your friendship with her. My best advice is this: When you’re over at her house, stay as far away from her parents as possible — outdoors, in another room or somewhere else with a door closed. Be polite with both of her parents at all times.
When you first arrive at their home, say hello in a nice tone of voice to both of her parents, and look them in the eyes when you do this. Why? Because it may help them register that you are there in their home and that you’re a nice, sincere friend to their daughter. Maybe, just maybe, this will help them take notice of their behavior in front of you, and hopefully, they will tone things down a bit.
When a father loses his job, a family can be plunged into great financial stress. This doesn’t justify the screaming, the throwing of objects and the loud arguments of your friends’ parents, but understand that their behavior is symptomatic of their difficult situation. In this time of COVID-19, many adults across the nation have lost jobs or had their hours and their associated earning power greatly reduced. It’s truly a tough situation all around for many families and individuals.
Dear Dr. Wallace: Here in America, it seems that we have an abundance of teenage pregnancies — at least, there are quite in few in my part of the country. How do we stack up with other nations in this regard?
I’m curious because, in the past, our family has hosted many exchange students from around the world and almost all of them have told us they don’t see many teen pregnancies in their
countries at all.
— Wondering Why, via email
Dear Wondering Why: The United States indeed has the highest teen pregnancy rate in the Western world.
It’s not that American teens are immoral; it’s more likely they are less informed. American parents and American schools, on the whole, often do not satisfactorily teach sex education.
More than 1 million teenage American girls become pregnant every year, and one-fifth of these pregnancies occur within six months after their first sexual encounter.
According to a coalition concerned with adolescent pregnancy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly one-fifth of America’s present 14-year-olds will become pregnant before they reach the age of 20.