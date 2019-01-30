From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Some of my friends say that pornography is only bad if it leads to a crime, just as alcohol is only bad if it leads to drunkenness. Is this true?
— P.O.
Dear P.O.: Pornography is basically described as visual images, writing, or speech that is used for the purpose of arousing lustful sexual desires. The term derives from two Greek words: porne (“prostitute”) and graphein (“to write”). Pornographic material comes in many forms that penetrate thoughts and disturbs emotions. The saddest realization is that mankind feeds these evil desires most often through various entertainments. It will manifest itself in many ways. People may try to hide their secret life, but the Bible says, “Be sure your sin will find you out” (Numbers 32:23). Do not fulfill the lust of the flesh (Romans 13:14).
Pornography is both a symptom and a cause of the widespread immorality and corruption of modern society. It reaches people of all age levels through a multibillion-dollar industry including books and magazines, television, and movies, available at home and in hotels. In recent years, pornography has grown through the internet and been made easily accessible through mobile devices so that it is available with a tap on a screen. Respect and self-esteem plunge while guilt escalates. For some users, pornography leads to deviant sexual behavior and sex crimes.
The Bible says, “For all that is in the world — the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes ... is not of the Father but is of the world” (1 John 2:16). “Therefore do not let sin reign in your mortal body, that you should obey it in its lusts” (Romans 6:12). Flee from lust and pursue righteousness (2 Timothy 2:22), which can be found as one submits to Christ’s lordship by saturating our minds with the things of God.