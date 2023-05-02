From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve become a Christian but struggle with forgetting my past. I grew up in a place filled with anger, hostility, and violent behavior. My parents didn’t love one another and there’s no evidence that they loved my siblings and me. They did provide our choice of fast food and movie rentals, even the horror flicks. The images in my mind still haunt me today. How can I change my mind to think about good things instead of bad?
– C.H.
Dear C.H.: Many of us have seen weeds in the yard and chopped them down thinking they were destroyed, only to have the weeds spring up again. The roots survived and thrived. Sinful thoughts can be like that.
When we come to Christ, He begins to change our thinking. New thoughts begin to take root in our minds — thoughts about God’s love for us and His will for our lives. But those old thoughts haven’t been completely killed, and sometimes they suddenly spring to the surface. When they do, Satan will try to deceive us into thinking that we aren’t new creations in Jesus after all, because we have failed Him.
Don’t be surprised when old ways of thinking crop up — but we shouldn’t let them linger. We must immediately turn to God and ask Him to help us get rid of them — just as we pull weeds out of the garden. We must let the Word of God fill and renew our minds every day. When our thoughts are on Christ, Satan has little room to maneuver.
There’s no doubt that the enemy wants control of our minds, to plant seeds of doubt. The Lord will help us take every thought captive and make it obedient to His truth. “Let the word of Christ dwell in your richly.” (Colossians 3:16).
