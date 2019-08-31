From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
When I try to witness about Christ, people’s responses often confuse me, which leads to doubting my own salvation in Jesus Christ. Is this normal?
— D.T.
Dear D.T.: Doubts can be debilitating. Uncertainty often throws the doubter off balance. When sincere Christians hear critics attack the Bible, there may be increased temptation to doubt God’s Word. When confronted with the reality of doubt, people may question, “Am I really saved?”
Satan will do everything he can to cause doubt about our salvation in Christ and destroy our witness. When we find ourselves doubting what Christ has done for us, it is often because we open our ears and minds to what others say. This is the story of Eve at the beginning of time. She “listened” to the serpent [Satan]. He twisted God’s Word which brought confusion to Eve (Genesis 3). Instead of listening to him, she should have repeated God’s command and taken to heart His words of truth. Christians often respond like Eve.
Many unbelievers are skilled at twisting God’s Word and distorting its truth to accommodate the destructive morals and secular behavior that they are not willing to give up. Doubt can be an effective tool for Satan.
Doubt can also be planted within us by the Holy Spirit to cause us to examine ourselves. If there is not a time that we can remember of confessing our sins to God and accepting His forgiveness, then doubt can be a blessing that will bring us to faith in Him.
“Let him ask of God ... in faith, with no doubting” (James 1:5-6). It is God that gives us faith to believe Him, and it is Christ who brings assurance to our souls.