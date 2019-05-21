From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a marketing major studying branding. The Bible study I also attend says that the church needs to rebrand Christianity to make it more acceptable to the culture. Is this Biblical, and if not, how can we counter the trend?
— S.C.
Dear S.C.: Branding has become big business. Companies have branding campaigns to attract consumers to buy their products. The advertising bonanza has created a culture all its own, from jeans to football, from technology to stock. When marketers are able to reinvent a company’s brand, they are often able to reinvent its image.
This is the pattern of popular culture whose architect is none other than Satan, the chief designer and marketer who has been branding worldliness since the beginning of time. His methods are shifty and constantly in motion, changing fads and trends to keep people running in circles trying to keep up with the latest trend. His methods waver depending upon his targeted audience, diluting God’s standards of right and wrong.
In the 21st century, his leading brands are called “acceptance, “relevance,” and “tolerance.” He takes God’s laws, twists the meaning with the sleight of hand, and tells society there is no consequence to anything that will satisfy our every desire. Satan has also slipped into the church under the guise of love and forgiveness as well, without repentance, transformation, and conforming to God’s image.
The Bible tells us that men search after many schemes (Ecclesiastes 7:29). The church is not to conform to the world (Romans 12:2) and we must always be on the alert to guard the truth that God has given.
Christians must saturate their minds and hearts with God’s Word. “Train yourself to be godly” (1 Timothy 4:7, NIV), the Bible tells us, and in doing so, we can be obedient to Christ. (Ephesians 4:22-24).