Isn’t it generally known that the devil disguises himself as an angel of light, which can deceive people if they are not paying attention? Is it possible to sin so much that a person loses sight of what is good and evil?
– E.G.
Dear E.G.: Scripture teaches that the more sins we commit, the easier it becomes to sin. When people indulge in sin, they weaken the strength of resistance, which prepares the way for more frequent assaults of temptation. The Apostle Paul wrote about unbelievers taking pleasure in sin. They became wise in doing evil and fell so deep in sin that they began to call evil good.
Satan is the great deceiver. When he approaches to tempt, he does not carry a sign warning, “I am the devil.” He comes in a thousand subtle forms, with delusions and lying wonders. This was the first delusion that the devil ever brought to the human race. Though it is worn and threadbare, he is still repeating it today.
A young golf pro had high ideals in his youth, but he fell prey to the same delusion when his pals insisted that he conform to their way of life. He began to do the things the gang did until he became an alcoholic. He fell victim to the age-old delusion that the way to a full life is to break God’s law. Sin pays — but it pays off in remorse, regret and failure.
Many people think that it’s clever to follow the crowd and that real fun is found in conforming to this world, living a life of unrestrained appetite and pleasure. The Bible warns, “The way of transgressors is hard” (Proverbs 13:15, KJV). Following the crowd is devastating. What is the solution? Putting faith in Jesus brings forgiveness of sins and fills the heart with the joy of following Christ every day.
