From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why is Satan called the father of lies?
— F.L.
Dear F.L.: The devil is aptly named the “father of lies.” From the beginning, he’s deceived gullible people of every age. An old Scottish clergyman said the devil has two lies, which he uses at two different stages. Before we commit a sin, he tells us that one little sin doesn’t matter; it’s a trifle, and we can easily recover ourselves again.
The second lie is this: After we’ve sinned, he tells us it is hopeless, we’re given over to sin and shouldn’t attempt to overcome. Both are total and terrible lies.
We’ve all fallen, and God doesn’t consider this a trifle. Judgment hangs over the whole human race because of our rebellion and disobedience. The Scripture tells us that sin entered the world through one man, and through Adam sin brought death; all people are sinners (Romans 5:12). However, because Jesus Christ came and died on the cross and rose from the dead, we’re not in hopelessness. We’re in a position to be reconciled to God and put back into a right relationship with Him.
We don’t need to believe the devil’s lies. Satan is the master of the ultimate double-talk. He calls evil good and continues to confuse people with his cleverly disguised untruths.
Man has always been dexterous at confusing evil with good. That was the problem that Adam and Eve had, and it’s our problem today. If evil were not made to appear attractive, there’d be no such thing as temptation. It’s in the close similarity between good and evil, right and wrong, that the danger lies.
The Bible says, “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil” (Isaiah 5:20). Belonging to Christ and feeding on His Word will keep us close to Him.