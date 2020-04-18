From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Growing up I was taught that lying was bad, unacceptable, and would lead to destruction. Today it seems that our culture accepts lies, and there’s no need for shame or guilt. Why is this?
— B.L.
Dear B.L.: As sin has progressed and gained momentum, mankind seems to have lost the ability to be shocked. Behavior that was once considered abominable is now acceptable. There are many new sinners today, but there aren’t any new sins, just the old ones clothed in different rags.
Satan is the father of lies (John 8:44) and has been lying from the beginning.
He was behind each of the major crises of faith and obedience down through the centuries. And he still deceives gullible men and women of every age.
An old Scottish clergyman said the devil has two lies that he uses at two different stages. Before we commit a sin, he tells us that one little sin doesn’t matter — “no one will know.” The second lie is that after we’ve sinned he tells us we’re hopeless.
Truth is we have all fallen, individually and collectively, and God does not consider this a trifling matter. Judgment hangs over the whole human race because of rebellion and disobedience.
God’s Word says, “Sin entered the world through one man, and death through sin, and in this way death came to all people, because all sinned” (Romans 5:12, NIV).
The Good News is because Jesus Christ came and died on the cross and rose from the dead, we are not in a hopeless position. We can be reconciled to God and put back in right relationship with Him by accepting His provision for sin: His Son, Jesus Christ.
It is important to know God’s truth set forth in Scripture so that we can confidently discern between His truth and Satan’s lies.