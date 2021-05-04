From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

I grew up hearing that the world was the devil’s kingdom, but only in recent months have I come to see the truth of this viewpoint. If people were more aware of the devil’s worldly power instead of thinking of him as a cartoon character, wouldn’t it cause more people to consider the truth of Scripture that identifies him as the prince of this world?

— S.T.

Dear S.T.: Satan is a mighty prince with hosts of demons at his command, and he has set up his kingdom on Earth. His power and position are revealed in the Holy Scriptures.

Confusion about the personality of the devil has resulted in large measure from the caricatures of him that became popular during the Middle Ages. To allay their fear of the devil, people tried to laugh at him and pictured him as a foolish, grotesque creature with horns and a long tail. They put a pitchfork in his hand and a feeble-minded leer on his face, and then proclaimed: “Who’s afraid of a ridiculous figure like this?”

The truth is that the devil is a creature of intelligence and resourcefulness. He was once a sublime figure who decided to use his divine endowments for his own aims instead of God’s.

His reasoning is brilliant, his plans ingenious, and his logic well-nigh irrefutable. God’s mighty adversary is no bungling creature with horns and tail — he is a prince of lofty stature, crafty and cunning, able to take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself, and able to turn things to his own advantage. He is unrelenting and cruel. The devil is not, however, all-powerful, omniscient, or omnipresent.

The devil has a plan and God has a plan, and each person must decide which plan to follow. Jesus said, “Follow Me,” and those who flee the devil and turn to Jesus Christ by faith will know His joy and peace for eternity.

