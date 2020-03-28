From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I spent years in the military and served in many wars, but the hostility that is happening right under our feet in the good old US of A sometimes seems more violent to me. What’s the solution?
— P.C.
Dear P.C.: People don’t have to be on the battlefields of the world to experience strife and conflict. Today, hour by hour, the headlines scream with bad news. We need only to open our hearts to those next door to notice those with grieving hearts. The safety of home no longer exists as it did just one generation ago. Too often, precious children are violated and abused by their own parents; others are deserted. Far too many young men and women coming of age today have no spiritual or emotional roots. They have been deprived of values by an agnostic and contemporary culture.
Morality has fallen to the lowest level in the history of this nation. Society makes heroes and idols of celebrities whose immorality is widely publicized. Where is the moral compass that once guided us? Where is the faith that built our country and gave people meaning to life?
It is right where it has always been, from the pages of the Bible. Personal worries engulf our lives, and daily burdens grow larger than most of us are able to manage. Jesus gives us this warning: “Be careful, or your hearts will be weighed down with ... the anxieties of life, and that day will close on you suddenly like a trap” (Luke 21:34, NIV).
The only solution to the problems that mankind encounters from generation to generation is salvation found only in Jesus Christ. He stands ready to save those who repent and turn to Him in obedience. It’s high time to put the focus on the Savior of the world.