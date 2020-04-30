From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems the debate about God being the same for all religions is taking hold with many people, yet many reject Jesus. Is the only true God the Father of Jesus and do they carry the same message?
— G.J.
Dear G.J.: Jesus said, “For I have not spoken on My own authority; but the Father who sent Me gave Me a command, what I should say and what I should speak. And I know that His command is everlasting life. Therefore, whatever I speak, just as the Father has told Me, so I speak” (John 12:49-50). He goes on to say, “I and My Father are one” (John 10:30).
There’s a scarcity of spiritual water throughout the world; people thirst for it. Yet we watch people going to the wrong watering holes searching for satisfaction — something that only Jesus can provide — the Water of life.
Just as we need water to drink for our physical needs, we also need spiritual water. Jesus said that the water He gives will become a spring of water welling up to eternal life (John 4:14).
God said, “For My people have committed two evils: They have forsaken Me, the fountain of living waters...” (Jeremiah 2:13).
People everywhere are trying to quench their thirst; their spiritual longings are evident by all the man-made religions. There are many bibles of various religions and they all begin with some flashes of true light, and end in utter darkness.
Even the most casual observer soon discovers that the Bible is radically different. It is the only Book that offers redemption to us and points the way out of our dilemma through salvation found only in Christ Jesus.
“Jesus stood and cried out, saying, ‘If anyone thirsts, let him come to Me.... He who believes in Me, as the Scripture has said, out of his heart will flow rivers of living water” (John 7:37-38).