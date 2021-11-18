From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
If society would concentrate more on the good things people do — like rescue missions — wouldn’t it turn our minds to something better and bring hope?
— G.N.
Dear G.N.: The Bible makes a startling statement in John 3:19: “Men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.” People are drawn to bad news. However, others are greatly inspired by search and rescue stories, and they happen every day. Yet the world rejects the truth about the greatest rescue mission of all time — that Jesus came to seek and to save lost souls.
There are those saved from all kinds of accidents. Others are pulled from fiery flames. We sigh with relief when military men and women save innocent lives around the world or when the National Guard rescues families from raging fires or floods left in the wake of hurricanes. Most people hope that if they find themselves in dangerous situations, there will be someone to rescue them.
Few seldom stop to realize that when we are rescued from something, we are also saved for something. When we are rescued by someone, we are indebted to the one who has saved us from disaster, impending doom, and perhaps death itself.
Even if we are saved from an attack of some kind, we will eventually find ourselves facing other threats, whether an incurable disease, a fatal accident, or something as natural as growing old and wearing out from progression of the cycle of life.
No other human being, no matter how selfless or brave, can rescue us from the certainty of death. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be saved, that we have no hope of rescue.
It just means we need to be clear about Who really saves us. Salvation is an act of God. It is initiated by God, wrought by God, and sustained by God.